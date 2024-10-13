Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $378,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,999,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $502.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,908. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $502.92. The company has a market capitalization of $464.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.99.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.96.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

