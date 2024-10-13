Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $43.02 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,711,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,059 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $43,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,112,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,102 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,870,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,106,000 after purchasing an additional 97,698 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 548,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,350,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 72,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. 554,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

