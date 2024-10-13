Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,772,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,821,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after purchasing an additional 380,609 shares during the period. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,619,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,583,000 after buying an additional 259,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. 698,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,753. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

