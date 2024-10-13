Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 690 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 223,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.
IJR stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.20. 2,641,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
