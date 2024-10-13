Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,635 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.8% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. 25,249,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,699,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $22.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.79%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

