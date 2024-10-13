Wanchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.01 million and $1.18 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,294,048 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency . Wanchain has a current supply of 198,294,341.65160552 with 198,294,341.65371144 in circulation. The last known price of Wanchain is 0.1815504 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,181,190.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wanchain.org/.”

