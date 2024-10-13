Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Short Interest Up 67.0% in September

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the September 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WFRD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

In related news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,599,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,152,000 after purchasing an additional 53,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,409,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,730,000 after acquiring an additional 182,120 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Weatherford International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,722,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 439,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,566,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 33.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 631,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,756 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $94.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.58. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $82.16 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

