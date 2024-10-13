Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $938.59. 854,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,261. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $949.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $861.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $786.23.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.04.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

