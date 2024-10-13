Webster Bank N. A. Has $6.31 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $493.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,644,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,311,230. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

