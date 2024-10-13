Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,579,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

