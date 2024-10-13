Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,417. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $191.23. The stock has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.84.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

