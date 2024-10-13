Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,345 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $94.13. 8,089,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,051,948. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.80. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

