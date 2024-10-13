Webster Bank N. A. Sells 18,612 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,612 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,632,000 after acquiring an additional 700,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after acquiring an additional 561,465 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.81. 4,720,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average is $172.08. The company has a market capitalization of $240.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.43 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

