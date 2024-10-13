WeBuy (WE) Price Reaches $0.0751 on Top Exchanges

WeBuy (WE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, WeBuy has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One WeBuy token can now be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBuy has a market cap of $41.42 million and $64,830.11 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,749,981 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeBuy (WE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Klaytn platform. WeBuy has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 362,031,240 in circulation. The last known price of WeBuy is 0.08397942 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $67,817.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://webuynft.xyz/.”

