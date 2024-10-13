WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTC:WHTCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.32. 38,885 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 36,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.22.

WELL Health Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.08.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

