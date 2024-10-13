Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $126.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.87.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $114.40 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

