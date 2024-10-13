Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $16.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.42.

Get Invesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Invesco

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.