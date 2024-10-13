Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDO shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WDO

Insider Activity

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.55, for a total value of C$38,905.00. In related news, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.55, for a total value of C$38,905.00. Also, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total transaction of C$43,645.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,991 shares of company stock valued at $235,103. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$12.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.86. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.03 and a twelve month high of C$14.99.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of C$127.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.3808463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.