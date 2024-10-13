Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as high as $9.25. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 111,199 shares changing hands.
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
