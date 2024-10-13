Westend Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 198,287 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 2.3% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Westend Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KWEB opened at $35.01 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.47.

