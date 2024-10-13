Westend Capital Management LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,625,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $286.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $286.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.14 and a 200 day moving average of $266.86. The company has a market capitalization of $429.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

