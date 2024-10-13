Westend Capital Management LLC Takes $9.27 Million Position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 265,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,000. Viking makes up 3.2% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,063,879,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Viking in the second quarter worth approximately $145,989,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Viking during the second quarter worth $73,247,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at $58,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $42,008,000.

Get Viking alerts:

Viking Trading Up 0.7 %

VIK stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $38.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking

About Viking

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.