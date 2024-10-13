White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in September

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WHGOF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. White Gold has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

