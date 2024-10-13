Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 37,703 shares of company stock worth $171,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

