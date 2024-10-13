Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Shares of WHLM opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.54.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.