Willner & Heller LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

American Express Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE AXP traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,553. The company has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.07. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $277.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

