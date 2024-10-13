Willner & Heller LLC Buys 247 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Willner & Heller LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,791,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,032. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $121.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.40.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

