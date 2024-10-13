Willner & Heller LLC Buys 533 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,517 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,905,000 after purchasing an additional 242,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,608,000 after buying an additional 198,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,376,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,806,000 after buying an additional 138,238 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,907 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.55.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

