Willner & Heller LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Willner & Heller LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after acquiring an additional 578,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.36. 965,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,308. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

