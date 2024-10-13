Willner & Heller LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $73,972,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $5.29 on Friday, reaching $320.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,606,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,454. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.17 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 464.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.72.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.