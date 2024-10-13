Willner & Heller LLC Lowers Stock Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Willner & Heller LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,544 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

