Willner & Heller LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.6% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $502.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,908. The stock has a market cap of $464.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $502.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.96.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

