Willner & Heller LLC Purchases 627 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

CSX stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,766,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,461,569. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. CSX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

