Willner & Heller LLC Sells 118 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Willner & Heller LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,418,000 after buying an additional 84,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.69. 372,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,625. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $161.64.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

