Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCP opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $25.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
