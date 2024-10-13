Wirtual 24 Hour Volume Tops $27.97 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and $27.97 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wirtual (WIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wirtual has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wirtual is 0.0006658 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wirtual.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars.

