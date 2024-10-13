WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 494,700 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 352,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $1.59 on Friday. WiSA Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that WiSA Technologies will post -13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISA Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,323,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 1,211.56% of WiSA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on WiSA Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

