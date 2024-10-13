WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.24. 12,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 17,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $338.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Get WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter worth $660,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 79,986 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,183,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,491,000 after acquiring an additional 75,679 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.