Worldcoin (WLD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00003208 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $225.57 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,813,885 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 528,692,849.96607554 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.06050085 USD and is up 6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $263,852,910.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

