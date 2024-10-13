Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $56.01 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00253697 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 153,476,098 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 150,972,369.4447664. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.36954028 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $12,851,850.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.