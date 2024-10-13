XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,334.63 ($17.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,383.18 ($18.10). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,308 ($17.12), with a volume of 72,352 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.52) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,362.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,334.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.24, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £309.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,744.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

