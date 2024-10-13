XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPPGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,334.63 ($17.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,383.18 ($18.10). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,308 ($17.12), with a volume of 72,352 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.52) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

XP Power Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,362.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,334.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.24, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £309.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,744.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

