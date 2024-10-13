XPO (NYSE:XPO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.35.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. XPO has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.95.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.