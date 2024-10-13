Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.50. 4,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 10,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Yellow Cake Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

