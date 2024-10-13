Zambesigold (ZGD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $26.09 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $26.09 million and approximately $4,661.61 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zambesigold alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00253563 BTC.

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesigold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zambesigold has a current supply of 177,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zambesigold is 0.24596539 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,501.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zambesigold.co.za/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zambesigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zambesigold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.