Zebec Network Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $63.03 million and $4.56 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,743,381,097 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 62,743,381,096.77042 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00104076 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $5,921,619.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars.

