Zeit Capital LLC Has $15.72 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Zeit Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 12.1% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $15,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $72.08.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

