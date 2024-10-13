Zeit Capital LLC Sells 455 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Zeit Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.5% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTIP stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

