Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $47,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after buying an additional 206,908 shares during the period. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $32,660,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,954,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $198.26 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.60 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -388.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.68.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Bank of America lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.97.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

