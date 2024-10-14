108,719 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,483,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in PayPal by 33.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $2,163,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $80.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

