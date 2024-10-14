1,674 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Bought by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,218. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average is $113.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $120.60.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.