183,746 Shares in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) Acquired by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 183,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Separately, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of InspireMD by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on InspireMD in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

InspireMD stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. InspireMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $65.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative net margin of 388.67% and a negative return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

